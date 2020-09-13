ASSE – Claude Puel: “Continue to develop this team and our young people”

The ASSE coach welcomed the good start to the season for his team, with a victory against RCSA on Saturday night (2-0). The beginning of a long road.

“We have a new project, you have to be patient”

Without making any sound, AS Saint-Etienne took the leading position for the French championship on Saturday night, thanks to their victory against Racing Club de Strasbourg (2-0). Especially young, the group coached by Claude Puel begins its budget year 2020-21 with two victories in two matches and continues to develop, despite a complicated financial context. If everything was not perfect against Alsace, the green coaches seemed happy with their team after the meeting.

“It’s good to score at the start of the season. It’s important to believe in ourselves and to continue to develop this team and our young people. It was a balanced match with situations on both sides. Jessy Moulin us A fantastic opportunity came out at the beginning of the meeting, it’s a young team supervised by mature guys “, first analyzed the technician, especially passed by OL, LOSC or Leicester, at a press conference. But patience is absolutely necessary in Forez.

“The last action in the match alone symbolizes the group’s state of mind. They do not want to let go and are fighting to win the match. We have been in a good dynamic since the resumption on June 17, we must continue and build our championship little by little, game after game We have a new project, we have to be patient with our young team “, then warned Claude Puel. Eventually, the rejuvenation project led by the coach began to bear fruit.