ASSE – Claude Puel: “Continue to develop this team and our young people”

The ASSE coach welcomed the good start to the season for his team, with a victory against RCSA on Saturday night (2-0). The beginning of a long road.
“We have a new project, you have to be patient”
“It’s good to score at the start of the season. It’s important to believe in ourselves and to continue to develop this team and our young people. It was a balanced match with situations on both sides. Jessy Moulin us A fantastic opportunity came out at the beginning of the meeting, it’s a young team supervised by mature guys “, first analyzed the technician, especially passed by OL, LOSC or Leicester, at a press conference. But patience is absolutely necessary in Forez.
Saint-Etienne – Strasbourg (2-0), Bouanga and ASSE continue
“The last action in the match alone symbolizes the group’s state of mind. They do not want to let go and are fighting to win the match. We have been in a good dynamic since the resumption on June 17, we must continue and build our championship little by little, game after game We have a new project, we have to be patient with our young team “, then warned Claude Puel. Eventually, the rejuvenation project led by the coach began to bear fruit.