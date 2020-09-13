Bodybuilding, a way out for young people in DR Congo

Hondi Rugenge, world champion in 2019 in bodybuilding, wants to make his discipline a hope for young men in his country, in the face of poverty and crime. Report in Kinshasa.

“You’re still in shape, aren’t you?” Concentrated air, Hondi Rugenge, world champion in 2019 in bodybuilding, guards his foals, in full strength training, in a district of Kinshasa in DR Congo. This passionate bodybuilder wants to make his discipline a way out for the young people in his country, in the grip of poverty and crime.

“We do this sport for our own good, but not only. We can also create a real career in this sport,” explains to France 24, the master of bodybuilding.

The proof with Tony, a young bodybuilder, from a modest background and who through training now has a collection of trophies. His focus is now on the USA and the Mister Olympia competition, ie the most prestigious for bodybuilders.