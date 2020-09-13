Former Minister and Deputy Bernard Debré has died

Former Minister for Co-operation and Deputy Bernard Debré died at the age of 75. A trained urologist, he was the brother of Jean-Louis Debré, former President of the National Assembly and of the Constitutional Council, and of Michel Debré, drafter of the Constitution of the Fifth Republic.

Politician Bernard Debré, former deputy and former minister for co-operation, died at the age of 75, his brother Jean-Louis Debré told AFP and confirmed information from Le Point on Sunday 13 September.

Grand physician Bernard Debré was a member of an important political family in the Fifth Republic: he is the son of Michel, who was the first Prime Minister of General de Gaulle, and the twin brother of Jean-Louis, also a former minister and former President of the UMP for the National Assembly and the Constitutional Council.

The tributes multiplied at the end of the day. “I’m sorry to hear about my colleague Bernard Debré’s death. He was an upright man with no tongue in his pocket, a great doctor, a gaullist. All my condolences to his relatives,” he responded immediately. on Twitter, within his political family, Vaucluse’s deputy Julien Aubert.

“A free spirit, independent and deeply committed to the service of others, both in his medical and political career,” also greeted the Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi.

From 1986, Bernard Debré was a deputy for Indre-et-Loire, a department where he was General Councilor (RPR, now UMP since LR) from 1992 to 1994. He was also Minister for Cooperation in Edouard’s government. Balladur (1994-1995) and Mayor of Amboise 1992 to 2001 and Deputy for Paris.

Reflections on medical ethics

But politicians were also a big name in medicine: surgeon, university professor, he was head of the urology department at Cochin Hospital where President François Mitterrand was treated especially.

His experience in medicine led him to write many books, especially reflections on medical ethics: “La France sick de sa santé” (1983), “Le Voleur de la vie, la guerre du Sida” (1989), “Warning to the sick , to doctors and elected officials “(2002),” We loved you so much. Killing, the impossible law “(2004). Knight of the Legion of Honor, he was married and the father of four children.

