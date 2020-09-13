In Mali, the opposition, M5-RFP, rejects Junatan’s draft transitional charter

The M5-RFP coalition, which helped out with President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August, announced on Saturday that it rejected the June-based version of the political charter.

The climate of uncertainty is likely to continue in Mali. The June 5 movement, which led to protests against Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (IBK), rejected the junta-backed transitional charter that overthrew the head of state and defined his return to civilian power, according to a press release received by AFP on Saturday.

The coalition, made up of political opponents, religious leaders and members of civil society, condemns the “desire to seize and confiscate power for the benefit” of the military that took power on 18 August.

Experts appointed by the junta adopted a transition chart on Friday after three days of discussions in Bamako that brought together politicians and civil society – including representatives of the M5-RFP – and the military.

“Movement on 5 June – Rassemblement des Forces Patriotiques (M5-RFP) notes at the end of the national consultations on 10, 11 and 12 September 2020 on the transition that the final document read during the closing ceremony was not in line with the deliberations the result of the work “, the coalition regrets in this press release dated Saturday.

A transition of eighteen months

“In summary, the M5-RFP stands out from the document produced, which does not reflect the views and decisions of the Malian people,” she continues.

This charter was not published immediately, but the document discussed on Saturday provided for a transition of eighteen months, led by a president appointed by a committee set up by the junta, according to AFP correspondents.

Among the points not complied with in the adopted charter, the coalition cites the lack of “recognition of the role of the M5-RFP and the martyrs in the Malian people’s struggle for change” and confirms that the work had resulted in the “majority election of” a civilian-led transition personality”.

