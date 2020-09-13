Japanese Naomi Osaka wins US Open

Japan’s Naomi Osaka, heavily involved in the Black Lives Matter movement, won her second US Open on Saturday by reversing the situation in the final against Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka (1-6, 6-3, 6-3).

From her resounding boycott of the Cincinnati tournament to her second US Open triumph, 17 days have passed and tennis has found its champion. Japanese Naomi Osaka won the US Open, her third Grand Slam title, on Saturday in returning a poorly started final against Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (27th) 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

At 10 pm, Osaka, who is already the winner at Flushing Meadows 2018 and at the Australian Open 2019, returns to third place in the WTA rankings on Monday. “I do not want to play more finals against you, it was too difficult,” Osaka said to his opponent when he received his trophy.

Reversal of the match

Led 6-1, 2-0 without having existed, the former world No. 1 suddenly found his game and in particular his service. And eventually it was she who got the match.

The game then became one-sided, but to Osaka’s advantage this time, up to 4-2 for the Japanese in the final set. At that moment, Azarenka started by resuming the face of his opponent to return to 4-3. But Osaka immediately regained the advantage and finished in steps.

“Never two but three”

“Never two but three, as they say. I have to try again …”, commented for her part Azarenka, also former world No. 1, referring to her two finals that were lost at the US Open 2012 and 2013. It therefore remains with two major titles of the day: Australian Open 2012 and 2013.

At 31 years old, however, she returns to the highest level after giving birth in 2016 and postponing her return to the middle of the 2018 season due to a legal battle for custody of her son.

