Ligue 1 – Lille-Metz: Luis Araújo finally finds the net

Here are the most important figures to remember from the meeting between Lille and Metz.

LOSC won at home against Metz in the 3rd match in Ligue 1 thanks to a goal from Luiz Araújo. And with our partner Opta Sports, here are the most important figures to remember.

2/20. Lille have only lost 2 of their last 20 matches against Metz in Ligue 1 (12 wins, 6 draws), it was during the 2016/17 season (2-3 away on 13 August 2016 and 0-2 at home on 6 May 2017).

6. Lille are undefeated in their last 6 meetings in Ligue 1 (5 wins, 1 draw), their best row in top flight since March-May 2019 (8).

4/7. Metz have lost 4 of their last 7 Ligue 1 matches (2 wins, 1 draw), which is as much as in their previous 17 (5 wins, 8 draws).

10/17. No team has kept clean sheets at home as often as Lille since the beginning of last season in Ligue 1 (10 times in 17 games).

0. Metz did not shoot a single shot in the second half against Lille today – their worst total in a second act since January 2017 against Montpellier.

0. Metz remained silent during its first two meetings in a Ligue 1 season for the first time since 1998-1999.

19. Luiz Araújo scored his first goal in Ligue 1 since September 2019 against Nice. He stayed on for 19 matches without finding the net in the top flight. Since his debut in L1 2017-2018, he is the Lille player who scored the most goals from the bench (4).

7. Metz is the team that Lille coach Christophe Galtier has most often met without ever losing as a coach in Ligue 1 (7 matches – 4 wins, 3 draws).