Lucas Hernandez decided to win at Bayern Munich

Still under contract until 2024 with Bayern Munich, the Frenchman still intends to win. But his patience will have limits …

The most expensive rookie in Bayern Munich history, Lucas Hernandez, formerly Atlético, must be happy to enter the rotation set by Hansi Flick. Far from being the owner in Bayern, the French world champion loses a bit, despite the victory in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Therefore, it is obvious that its future raises questions. Can he be tempted by a departure this summer? The question was asked by the Téléfoot program on Sunday morning on TF1. Obviously, Lucas Hernandez intends to fight for a place for the holder. But his patience has limits …

“If it continues to be so complicated, I see it”

“Leave Bayern? No. I still have a 4-year contract, I signed right there. After that it depends on this season. If it continues to be so complicated, I see it”, said the former Colchoneros player first. While his name was mentioned on PSG’s page, he wanted to deny it.

“PSG? These are rumors. It speaks on one side, on the other. But personally I have not received anything yet, neither my agent nor my relatives”, thus assured the native of Marseille. As Euro 2021 winds its way to the end of the season, Lucas Hernandez has every interest in playing as much as possible to convince Didier Deschamps.