Mourinho regrets “lazy” Tottenham

Mourinho expressed his relief that Amazon’s cameras were not there to capture what he said to his men after today’s loss.

José Mourinho believes his Tottenham players were guilty of laziness in the disappointing 1-0 loss to Everton on Sunday in their first league match.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal in the afternoon in north London and took advantage of a good free kick from Lucas Digne to seal the visitors’ victory. Spurs dominated throughout the game with especially one James Rodriguez who was very inspired for his debut with the team from Carlo Ancelotti.

Mourinho claimed that although Spurs could have taken something from this game, there was still a lot of work to do given the poor performance they put up. The Portuguese also suggested that some of his players were not in the right mental state for this game. ““What happened after the goal with the fact that they have more chances is a consequence of the goal we take and the poor physical condition of some players”, The Special One explained to BBC Sport after the last whistle.

“What happened before the goal was a good game. We had two fantastic situations and two good saves from Jordan Pickford. We did not score. The match was open. In the second half, a goal made a difference in results. Against good teams like Everton, “If you let them play from behind, they are comfortable with very good technical players. If you do not support them, you give them ammunition.” added The Special One.

“We were lazy in our pressures. This is a result of poor physical shape, bad pre-season. Some players did not even have pre-season. And others were in poor condition.” I do not want to talk about it. It was too easy for them to play from the back to the front. I’m disappointed with my team. My message is on the inside [du vestiaire]. I’m so glad I do not have Amazon with us anymore because these things can stay between us “, finished the Lusitanian technician.