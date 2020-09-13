OM wins against PSG for the first time in nine years

Marseillais had a shock Sunday against the Parisians and returned to victory at the Parc des Princes, thanks to a goal from striker Florian Thauvin. Strongly reduced, PSG played their second defeat of the season.

OM held the shock (1-0), on Sunday 13 September, against a PSG in difficulty, during this third day in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes in Paris. This Classico has a very special taste for Marseillais, as the club signs its first victory against the Parisians since … 2011 at the Vélodrome.

Striker Florian Thauvin offered the victory to his team and scored in the thirty minutes on a free kick from Dimitri Payet. The electric meeting ended with five exceptions, two sides in Marseille and three Parisians, including Neymar.

Marseille had more sporting certainties in this Classico, especially as they won their first meeting of the French Championship (3 to 2 against Brest on 30 August) when their Parisian opponents bowed for their return to Ligue 1 (1-0 against Lens on 10 September ).

>> Also to read: Ligue 1: a PSG-OM in Covid format, but a Classico alike

With an ongoing series of 17 victories in 20 matches in all competitions against OM, the capital club hoped to the end to continue its dominance over its Marseille rival. In vain. Paris SG coach Thomas Tuchel had even chosen to play from the Brazilian superstar Neymar, who resumed training on Friday after recovering from Covid-19.

Clubs weakened by Covid-19

As a reminder, since the beginning of September, PSG have seen seven of their bosses tested positive: Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Marquinhos and Kylian Mbappé.

OM was not spared the virus in August either, after being forced to even postpone its first match of the season against AS Saint-Étienne due to several players testing positive, but the Marseille club have since regained their vitality.

In addition to the sports and health situation in this Classico, PSG-OM on Sunday was also delimited by some passes between the two clubs, which are folklore for this Ligue 1 summit.

Dimitri Payet lit the first fuse on August 23 … After PSG’s defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. The Olympic midfielder posted a GIF on Twitterremember that only his club had a European star above the emblem. “It’s a fair game between two rival clubs”, motivated the player at a press conference, Friday.

With AFP