police make 250 arrests at the anti-government in Minsk

Belarussian police arrested 250 people in Minsk on Sunday during a protest rally against police violence and fraudulent re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Anger does not fall in Belarus. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Sunday (September 13), removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

“About 250 people were arrested in different parts of the capital [pour avoir] use flags and other symbols [de l’opposition et] placards with offensive messages, “the Interior Ministry said in a statement. Tens of thousands of opposition supporters are marching through the streets of the Belarusian capital, heading for the presidency building, despite a significant police deployment.

Already on Saturday, a peaceful meeting with women took place in central Minsk. Some hit on pots with ladles, others shouted “Bring back our Macha”, referring to one of the opposition leaders’ diminutives, Maria Kolesnikova. The 38-year-old woman was arrested this week after resisting forced deportation by tearing up her passport.

Clashes broke out in the central square of Liberty, when masked and hijacked men tried to arrest protesters who drove them back, according to images broadcast by the TV channel. Belsat and the independent medium Tut.By.

An unprecedented protest movement

The re-election on 9 August to the presidency of this former Soviet republic, Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, with a score of 80%, gave rise to an unprecedented protest movement in Belarus to condemn a fraudulent vote.

>> See also on France24.com Belarus: three women in Lukashenko’s sights

All Belarusian opposition figures, often women, in this historic protest, which is marked by record demonstrations every Sunday in Minsk, are today either in exile or in prison.

Competing on the streets for more than a month, Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko will be in Russia on Monday to meet his counterpart Vladimir Poutine; The Kremlin confirmed that the “integration” of the two countries would be on the agenda.

With AFP