PSG-OM: André Villas-Boas: “It is a historic victory”

For the first time since November 2011, OM beat PSG. For the OM coach, it is necessarily special.

A victory, finally! The first against PSG since November 23, 2011 with the added bonus of a stormy end to the match with five red cards.

Asked by Téléfoot, the Portuguese coach of OM returned to this success: “It is an important victory, it is historic, it is a difficult victory, tough as always. We suffered a lot. A little technical waste of the ball. A fantastic victory. “

Villas-Boas tackles PSG at a press conference

André Villas-Boas then presented himself at a press conference and he did not mock his words regarding PSG: “It is a great joy. I congratulate the players who were huge today. We make a second completely legal goal that would have put the game. It is a historic victory. It has been ten years of dominance for PSG, but there are two phases in the Classic. Before and after the arrival of Qatar, which invested one and a half billion. They want to win the Champions League, but they do not have it yet. We must congratulate OM.

Neymar was a little annoyed by this situation at the end of the match. I hope it will not blacken this victory. I do not think so, because Alvaro (Gonzalez) is an experienced player. There is no place for racism in football, but I do not think so. We also have Di Maria spitting on one of our players. It was a Classico and we must remember this historic victory for OM.

Congratulations to Neymar and Di Maria for playing at this level for their return. We did not expect Neymar and Di Maria at this level. We thought that at half time they would be emptied. I was surprised by this. They played a great game and that gives our victory a little more meaning. “