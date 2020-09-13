PSG-OM – Dimitri Payet: “The Parisians came out of their match, we stayed focused”

Dimitri Payet was obviously very pleased with OM’s victory against PSG.

The victim of several errors, Dimitri Payet knew that he was expected at the Parc des Princes by PSG players after his chamber in the Champions League final, as he said at the microphone in Téléfoot: “We were anxious to achieve a result, at least to leave with one point, we had a very specific plan, we were rewarded for our efforts. I think I will wake up with a little pain, but it heals faster when you win, I knew I would get a pretty special welcome. They came out of their game, we stayed focused. We did not concede a goal and we knew how to score to win. I have nothing to say about the PSG calendar, we respect it, we play the matches when they arrive, we also had two trips, it’s their problem and not mine. “