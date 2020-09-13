PSG – OM, Leonardo: “The referee was too inexperienced”

The Parisian sports director was very upset after the defeat against OM. And his complaints were mostly directed at the arbitrator.

PSG still made a mistake this Sunday in Ligue 1. A few days after falling to Lens (0-1), the Ile-de-France team lost at home to their big rival OM. A series of boring bad performances, but one that the Parisian sports director Leonardo did not try to comment too much on. On the other hand, he attacked the match referee, Mr. Brisard.

For the Brazilian, the league should have appointed a referee with more experience for this type of match. “14 yellow and five red, that means the game was out of control, I do not intend to defend defensible behavior, I do not understand, he started by thundering on the Téléfoot microphone. Do a Clasico on the 3rd day … no one is 100% in the conditions, I do not understand why you do not have Turpin or Buquet, we choose a 34-year-old referee who has no experience for a match like this. Now it’s not time to make a classic, we had Turpin, we so need referees for matches at this level. We lost our minds. “

“The battle? This is very serious”

As for the battle at the end of the game, Leonardo insisted that this type of scene would not have happened if the match was better controlled by the man in black. “On what happened (in the end) the TVs have the pictures, it will be judged. There are five reds, which is also serious. You need to know what happened and judge everything. The game was out of control. I did not understand WHERE either, I think OM’s first goal is offside but not the second. It was a game without control. Turpin or Buquet should have been there. They should have been more prepared. The fight is very serious, we will manage internally, we will talk to our players “, he explained.

Then he urged to develop the sporting side, Leonardo avoided the question of the future of Tuchel. For him, there is a need to put things in context and take a step back from the events before judging the coach’s work. “After such a match, it is a bit complicated to ask the question. The calendar … today was the first day of some championships in Europe. There are many things: we leave C1 and you resume immediately, we had the problem with Covid-19 … we can not forget the very complicated context! We need consistency to get a little better. It is not to criticize the French championship, but that we discuss “he admitted.