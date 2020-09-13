PSG-OM: the classic characters to remember

Here are the most important classic statistics to remember.

A hot match and OM’s first victory in Classic in a long time. Here are the important figures for the meeting to remember with our partner Opta Sports.

2011. Marseille won their first Ligue 1 match against Paris since November 27, 2011 and ended a series of 16 failed matches in the top flight (3 draws, 13 losses).

0. Paris lost its first two matches in a Ligue 1 season without scoring for the second time in its history, after 1978/79.

0/2. Paris has lost its last 2 Ligue 1 matches, as many as in its previous 25 (21 wins, 2 draws).

1/19. Marseille have only lost one of the last 19 matches in Ligue 1 (14 wins, 4 draws), it was against Nantes on 22 February 2020 (1-3).

10. Marseille are undefeated during their last ten trips to Ligue 1 (8 wins, 2 draws), the longest distance and their longest since October 2015-March 2016 (11).

2. Paris has been silent two games in a row in Ligue 1 for the first time since May 2018 (2).

17. 17 cards were dealt during this match between Paris and Marseille, a record during a Ligue 1 meeting in the 2000s. Five red cards were also awarded, joint record in the 2000s, tied with Bastia against Ajaccio on March 2, 2013.

4. Florian Thauvin is involved in Marseille’s last 4 goals in Ligue 1 (2 goals, 2 assists). He scored his second goal against Paris in the top flight – his first at the Parc des Princes – after October 22, 2017.

12. Dimitri Payet has scored 12 goals in his last 15 Ligue 1 matches (7 goals, 5 assists). He was decisive in each of his last three matches in the top flight (1 assist against Paris, 1 goal against Amiens, 1 assist against Nîmes), his best series since September 2018 (4).

2013. Alessandro Florenzi will be the first Paris player to make his Ligue 1 debut against Marseille since David Beckham on 24 February 2013.