PSG-OM: the lines in Classic

The compositions of PSG and OM for Classic: Navas are forged.

And here are the long-awaited compositions for Classic between PSG and OM. Package, Keylor Navas is replaced by Sergio Rico in the cages at PSG.

As for Steve Mandanda, he will play the 28th classic of his career in official competition, a record in the history of the match.

PSG : Rico – Florenzi, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Bernat – Verratti, Gueye, Herrera – Sarabia, Neymar, Di Maria.

IF : Mandanda – Sakai, Alvaro, Caleta-Car, Amavi – Rongier, Kamara, Gueye – Thauvin, Lopez, Payet.