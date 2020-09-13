RUMOR – Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid) to Qatar?

According to Marca, Madrid striker Lucas Vazquez has received an important offer from a Qatari club.

Not part of Zinédine Zidane’s plans at Real Madrid, striker Lucas Vazquez (29) wants to leave the Madrid club. His contract expires on June 30, 2021 and he has received a starting coupon from Real Madrid’s managers.

And as revealed Marca, Lucas Vazquez received a very important proposal from a club in Qatar. At the moment, the player has not yet responded as he is waiting to see if there is a better option. The player’s name is often mentioned on the side of Tottenham and Napoli, but so far neither of these two clubs has made a concrete offer to Real Madrid.

In recent years, several Spanish footballers have joined the Qatar Stars League such as Xavi, player and coach Al-Sadd who has just recruited Santi Cazorla or Alvaro Mejia, who wears the colors at Al-Shahania Sports Club.