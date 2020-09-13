Slovenian Tadej Pogacar wins in the 15th stage

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar beat Primoz Roglic in the sprint on Sunday at the end of stage 15 at the top of the Grand Colombier, where the winner of the previous Tour, the Colombian Egan Bernal, lost his footing.

Slovenia wins in this 15th stage. On Sunday, August 13, Tadej Pogacar won the 15th stage of the Tour de France in front of the yellow jersey, his Slovenian compatriot Primoz Roglic, who still used the work of his teammates to eliminate several candidates for the final victory.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) came closer thanks to the bonuses 40 seconds behind Primoz Roglic (Jumbo) in the general classification, a week before arriving in Paris. The two Slovenes had already confiscated the first two places in the second Pyrenees stage, last Sunday in Laruns, already in that order.

Egan Bernal, winner of the Tour 2019, who dropped 13 kilometers from the finish line, gave up more than 6 minutes. Either a scorching failure, the first since 2014 in the Tour, for the British team Ineos of Dave Brailsford, formerly Sky.

A stage with three difficult climbs

Tadej Pogacar, 21, took off his second success in the Tour, for his first participation, ahead of the second day of rest, planned in Isère. In this 174.5 kilometer long stage which included three difficult climbs, another Colombian, Nairo Quintana, also lost a lot (3 min 50 sec), even though he gave up less time than Bernal.

For Colombia, the first rider in the table is now Rigoberto Uran, third in 1 min and 34 seconds behind Roglic. The decision was made in the last ascent of Grand Colombier, over 17 kilometers long, mastered from start to finish by the Jumbo team from Roglic (Wout Van Aert in particular, George Bennett, Tom Dumoulin finally).

The wearer of the yellow jersey started 600 meters from goal without being able to close the gap on Pogacar who hit him in the sprint. Australia’s Richie Porte took third place, 5 seconds behind, and Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez fourth, 8 seconds behind.

With AFP