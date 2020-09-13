Tottenham – José Mourinho: “I want and need a striker”

Despite a hectic schedule, Mou was unable to breathe Harry Kane. He therefore wishes the arrival of a new reinforcement as soon as possible.

“Shall we get one? I think so”

On Sunday, Tottenham will start their Premier League season with a match against Everton. Ambitious and determined to regain the height of the position this season, however, Spurs are still under construction, those who should still be active in the transfer market. After the arrival of right-back Matt Doherty and midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, José Mourinho, the club’s coach, is still waiting for a reinforcement. Especially in attack.

“I want and need a striker. The club knows I need a striker and they want one too. Will we get one? I believe so. I really believe in it. We do it. We need it for team balance. “, said Mou at a press conference on Saturday.

A need all the more crying because the schedule promises to be particularly busy. “Although the team is more and more balanced with different options in different positions. But we have received a nice gift from the Premier League and UEFA. After 20 years of experience, they offer me a unique experience to play games on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and the following. Sunday two weeks in a row. That’s why we really need a striker. “, then tormented the Portuguese, especially passed by Real Madrid and Manchester United during his rich career. The Italian Andrea Belotti would be special in her search.