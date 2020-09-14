Dominic Thiem winner of US Open after a fantastic match

Austria’s Dominic Thiem, 3rd in the world, won the US Open, his first Grand Slam title, by turning a very poorly started final against German Alexander Zverev (7th) 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6 -3, 7-6 (8/6) Sunday at Flushing Meadows.

The fourth was the best for Dominic Thiem: the Austrian, formidable self-sacrificing, won his first Grand Slam tournament at the US Open after a fantastic comeback, after being led by two sets of German Alexander Zverev, Sunday 13 September, at Flushing Meadows.

At 27, 3e world, winners 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in 4 hours and 1 minute of a strenuous battle, finally manages to taste a great coronation, he who had fallen in the final at Roland Garros 2018 and 2019, each time against Rafael Nadal, then at the most recent Australian Open in early 2020, beaten by Novak Djokovic.

He is the first new winner of a major since Marin Cilic at the US Open 2014. And he is the first non-big 3 winner since Stan Wawrinka also at Flushing Meadows 2016. This year, Novak Djokovic was disqualified after a mood gesture in 8es in the final, while Roger Federer (operated on one knee) and Rafael Nadal had overlooked this tournament, which was played in unprecedented conditions, dictated by coronavirus, and especially behind closed doors.

He fell to the ground, crossed his arms after Zverev’s direct foul at his third match point, he fought to his feet and it was his opponent, also his friend outside the courts, who came to meet him to embrace and favor fair play over the distance introduced. through the protocol.

>> To read: Tennis: Japanese Naomi Osaka wins US Open

“It’s the first of your many Grand Slam titles, without a doubt. It was a tough fight, I wish he had missed a few more shots to lift the trophy, but now you go, I’ll give the finalist’s speech” and commented since 7e world, passed so close – several times two points before the match – to experience such a first joy.

Instead, the 23-year-old’s tears rose to the microphone. He had all the trouble of oppressing them by evoking how much he missed his parents, who usually follow him on the track.

“I really wish there were two winners tonight”

“We have known each other since 2014, we immediately became friends and our rivalry began in 2016. It’s amazing where all this has taken us today. I really wish there were two winners tonight, we both deserved it,” Thiem praised him.

After his solid victory in the semifinals at the expense of Daniil Medvedev, finalist last year, the Austrian slug seemed the legitimate favorite in this final. Not to mention that he led 7 wins to 2 against Zverev and remained on three wins in a row, the last of which was in the semi-finals in Melbourne (3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6).

This 8e Success has a historic flavor, as it makes Thiem the first player in seventy years to win a US Open final after falling behind after two sets to nothing.

Two sets during which he missed his final, seemed stressed by the challenge and the pressure. He faced a player surfing his performance in the semifinals, during which he just managed for the first time in his career to recover two sets behind to win at the expense of the Spaniard Pablo Carreño.

Thiem ended up finding the same mental resources to return to his height despite a break at the beginning of the third set. And the deal was significantly intensified in the fifth set.

Broken at 5-3, the Austrian immediately resumed Zverev’s service and again in the eleventh match to a 6-5 lead. But Zverev managed to break in turn to catch a decisive game where the Germans stopped cracking.

Prostrated in his chair afterwards and staring into space, he must have wondered how the match had escaped him. But aware of being in turn very close to the goal, he promised his camp: “We are on the right track. One day we will lift a Grand Slam trophy, that’s for sure.”

With AFP