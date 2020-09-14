the new PLD leader Yoshihide Suga is about to take over as head of government

At the age of 71, Yoshihide Suga on Monday won by a large majority the internal election of the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD), in power in Japan, to succeed Shinzo Abe, giving him wide access to the office of prime minister.

Yoshihide Suga, Secretary-General of the Japanese Government and close ally of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was very comfortably elected on Monday, September 14, to the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD) and is preparing to take over as chief executive officer.

At 71, Suga received 377 votes, long before former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida (89 votes) and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba (68 votes).

The 394 deputies from the PLD as well as 141 leaders of the party’s local sections were asked to decide between the three men. The vote for the legacy of Shinzo Abe, who resigned at the end of August for health reasons, is scheduled for Wednesday in the House of Representatives.

With his great victory in the internal primary of the PLD, and with regard to parliamentary arithmetic, nothing seems to be able to oppose Suga’s accession to the head of government.

It will then be up to him to go to the end of the mandate of his predecessor at the helm of the PLD, in September 2021.

Economic growth before the recovery of public finances

“We must unite under the flag of the PLD and move Japan forward,” he said on Monday after announcing his victory, expressing his desire to form a government that acts as a “protection” for the Japanese. .

During a debate last week against his two rivals, Yoshihide Suga promised to stick to Shinzo Abe’s economic policy, the famous “Abenomics”, and prioritize economic growth over the recovery of public finances.

“A strong economy is necessary for social protection, national security and tax reform,” he said. “We must get the economy started first, because only then can we implement tax reforms.”

Upon arrival at the Prime Minister’s Office, Suga, Secretary General of the Abe Government since 2012, must continue on the path of public authorities’ response to the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, which has added to the structural problems. in Japan – birth rates at half-mast, population aging.

Suga, a little knowledgeable in diplomacy, will also have to deal with China’s marine ambitions and build a relationship with the future White House tenant, neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden, the Democratic opponent of the outgoing president in the November 3 presidential election.

With Reuters