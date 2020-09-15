$ 12 million civil agreement

The family of Breonna Taylor, an African-American woman who was killed in the middle of the night during a police intervention in her home, announced on Tuesday that they had received $ 12 million in civilian injuries from City Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The criminal investigation continues.

This is one of the largest amounts ever given to relatives of police victims in the United States. Twelve million dollars and local police reform in Louisville, Kentucky: that’s what the family of Breonna Taylor, a black American killed in her home by the police, got. In exchange, the family announced on Tuesday, September 15, that they had waived a civil lawsuit in this case, which has become symbolic of the “Black lives matter” movement.

“Today is an important day in the direction of justice for Breonna. But that’s just the beginning,” her mother Tamika Palmer commented at a news conference. The face covered by a mask with a photo of her daughter, she with emotion hardly demanded the accusation from the agents involved in the tragedy, which remains free six months after the young woman’s death.

The friendly agreement puts an end to the civil procedure but not to the criminal investigation. “We demand that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron immediately prosecute,” added Ben Crump, a lawyer for the Taylor family.

“Historical” agreement

Meanwhile, he welcomed this agreement with a “historic” amount, one of the highest after the $ 16 million that the city of Chicago agreed to pay to the relatives of a woman, Bettie Jones. A 55-year-old black woman was shot dead by police as she opened the door to help them arrest one of her neighbors. “But comprehensive police reforms are just as important, they are an example,” Crump added.

These allow for better monitoring of the arrest warrant, the establishment of a system of complaints against agents, the inclusion of social workers in the police force or even financial incentives for them to act. settling in disadvantaged neighborhoods, said Louisville Democratic Mayor Greg Fischer. For him, this is to prevent such a “tragedy from happening again”.

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old nurse, was shot dead in the middle of the night on March 13 in her home when three police officers showed up with a so-called “no knock” arrest warrant that allowed them to enter a suspect without notifying themselves. Officers investigated drug trafficking with the young woman’s ex-boyfriend.

According to George Floyd’s tradition

When they arrived, his new companion had opened fire with a legally owned weapon. Officers responded and Breonna Taylor was shot several times. He then explained that the officers had not reported themselves and that he thought he was dealing with a burglar. They claim to have presented themselves before entering.

Lawyers for the Taylor family filed a civil lawsuit in April to correct them, claiming that police orders were wrong, that police fired indiscriminately without taking the necessary action, and that they were late in helping the young woman.

His death did not attract much attention at first, but has returned to the center as part of the major anti-racist protests that have swept across the United States since the death of George Floyd, a black forty who was strangled by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

Prior to the mobilization, Louisville authorities fired one of the agents, Brett Hankison, and fired his two colleagues. The city has also banned “no knock” options.

