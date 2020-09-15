Arsenal, Aubameyang: “I’m happy to stay here, this is my home”

The 31-year-old striker has extended his contract with the Gunners to his delight and for his coach.

OFFICIAL – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Arsenal

Great day for Arsenal and his supporters, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang extended his contract for another three seasons, ending all speculation about his future. At the end of his contract in the summer of 2021, Gabonese finally signed a new contract, after several months of rumors indicating a desire to leave the former striker for AS Saint-Etienne. Arsenal will therefore not lose their top scorer without compensation next summer.

“Arsenal fans! Finally! As you know I just wrote”Aubameyang said in a live broadcast from the Emirates Stadium on the London club’s social media. “I wanted to share it with you and I’m so happy – a little nervous! It’s finally clear. I’m very, really happy to stay here, I mean, it’s home. I feel so good. Here it’s a beautiful day and I hope you will enjoy your day “.

“I signed because I want to be an Arsenal legend and maybe leave a legacy. It’s time to work hard to become a legend, I know, but I will do my best as always. I can not wait to see you again in this wonderful stadium.I hope it comes soon.I am really happy to stay here and really proud to be a part of this family“, added the Gabonese striker, goal scorer last weekend and after winning his first two titles with Arsenal in recent months, the FA Cup and Community Shield.

Mikel Arteta, coach of the Gunners, for a few months has also welcomed the extension of his striker on the website of the London club: “It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us. He is a fantastic player with an incredible mentality. Being the player who took the least time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and how he works. “He’s an important leader for the team and a lot of what we build. He wants to be up there with the best players in the world and make his mark. He can do this.”.

Edu, Arsenal’s technical director, expressed his satisfaction: “It is clear that Aubameyang loves the club and everything we defend on and off the pitch. He is obviously a very important part of the team, so we are all happy that he has entrusted us with his future. C is a big boost for everyone – fans , teammates and staff “. Following their impressive win over the Cottagers, Arsenal face West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on 19 September before a Carabao Cup match with Leicester City on 22 September.