Champions League – Benfica were eliminated in the third preliminary round

The Portuguese club was beaten by PAOK Salonika.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the third preliminary round of the Champions League 2020-2021 will be played in a dry match.

And this Tuesday night at Satde Toumba, the Greek club PAOK Salonika SL Benfica eliminated 2 goals to 1.

The Greeks opened the scoring shortly after the hour mark thanks to a goal against their camp by Jan Vertonghen who played his first official match in his new colors (63rd).

And fifteen minutes from the end, Andrija Zivkovic, who came to PAOK this summer from Benfica, made it 2-0.

At the end of the extra time, Rafa Silva reduced the gap in vain (90 + 4th). For Jorge Jesus, who returned to SL Benfica in August with great ambitions, this elimination is difficult. As for PAOK, they still have to pass the ponds to reach the group stage of the Champions League.

Tonight’s other results

Dynamo Kiev – AZ Alkmaar: 2-0

KAA La Gantoise – Rapid Wien: 2-1