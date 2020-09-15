Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Arsenal

Gunners Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Tuesday extended his contract with Arsenal until 2023 and ended a long tension over his future.

Arsenal fans can rub their hands. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will continue to animate the Gunners’ point of attack in the coming seasons. Gabon’s central forward itself formalized its extension agreement, on Tuesday 15 September, in a “live” on social networks, which is broadcast live by the London club.

“Finally I signed (…) people asked me to write, it’s finally clear. I’m very happy to stay here, it’s my home,” the player said in a video released via club account on Instagram.

There was only one year contract left for the 31-year-old striker and it was urgent to resolve this situation quickly. After long negotiations, the former monegasque was finally signed until 2023.

Author of 29 goals in 44 games in all competitions, last season, he finished second in the Premier League with 22 goals. Last season, for the same amount, he had shared the Golden Boot in the English Championship with Liverpool players Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.

“Become an Arsenal legend”

Despite 8e place for Londoners last year, their worst ranking in 25 years, and the absence of the Champions League, Aubameyang therefore remains loyal to his club where he wants to “become a legend”, he assured in another video.

Already the captain of the team, Aubameyang will also exceed Mesut Özil and his 350,000 pounds (380,000 euros) weekly salary to become the highest paid player in the club, also advances the British press, without giving the exact amount of his income.

With AFP