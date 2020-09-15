Gareth Bale agrees to leave Real Madrid?

Add side to Merengue, the Welshman has long been happy with his sensitive situation in Spain, but he would now have changed.

Mercato – Lautaro Martinez announced in agreement with Real Madrid, which denies

Water has flowed under the bridges since Gareth Bale arrived at Real Madrid in 2013. Recruited for 100 million euros and became the most expensive player on the planet at the time in Tottenham, the Welsh international arrived with great fanfare to support Cristiano Ronaldo and succeed him in the long run. But the former Tottenham have never fully managed to meet the expectations placed on him, the injuries and sometimes even a lack of consistency.

Not everything should be thrown when it comes to the transfer of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid, the latter has especially shone in the Champions League final. But for two years, the Welsh international has been living a nightmare in the Spanish capital. Apart from Zinedine Zidane, who is often hampered by injuries, Gareth Bale is initially announced in every transfer window, but his very high salary is a major obstacle to his departure.

MU big favorite?





Gareth Bale was very close to joining China last summer, before a turnaround. Since then, the Welshman has refused to leave Real Madrid and contented himself with receiving his annual € 15 million, could hardly be touched anywhere else and take advantage of Madrid’s golf courses. Under contract until June 2022 with Real Madrid, Gareth Bale would have changed his future, he who through his agent’s voice announced that he felt good in Madrid, according to Cadena Ser.

Camavinga “happy” to have refused Real Madrid and stay in Rennes

The Spanish radio actually announces that Gareth Bale wants to play again and have playing time in the coming months and therefore can go against a loan so that his high salary is not an obstacle to retirement. If the motivation for this turnaround is not known, the prospect of playing for Euro 2021 with Wales must have played in balance, especially when Welsh coach Ryan Giggs struck a blow on his playing time at the last rally.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United, who have been reported in the hunt for Gareth Bale, are still on the right track for the Welsh winger. For its part, AS says that Gareth Bale would be ready to join the Red Devils for one season. From now on, Casa Blanca will have to find its account financially there to separate from Gareth Bale in the coming weeks and end a two-year soap opera.