In Algeria, Khaled Drareni was sentenced to two years in prison, an avalanche of protests

Imprisoned for almost six months, journalist Khaled Drareni, a symbol of the struggle for press freedom in Algeria, remains behind bars after his conviction on appeal to two years in prison. The verdict sparked protests from his supporters. “This decision is terrible. By detaining Khaled, the Algerian authorities have locked themselves into a logic of repression,” said Christophe Deloire, the press’ secretary general. organization Reporters Without Borders.

Also in the summary, West African leaders of ECOWAS hope to set up a transitional civilian authority in the “next few days” in Mali, after talks with the junta that took power there last month, the Ghanaian president explained.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the ECOWAS regional bloc would lift sanctions “as soon as” civilians are in place to take over, adding: “We hope we are talking about days and not weeks.”

In addition, Moussa Traoré, former president of Mali from 1968 to 1991, died before being overthrown by a military coup on Tuesday at the age of 83.

Finally, in Côte d’Ivoire, the opposition condemns a constitutional council “under the order” of power. On Monday night, the department unveiled the validated candidacies for the presidential election. Only four personalities were selected: Alassane Ouattara, Henri Konan Bedié, Pascal Affi Nguessan, Bertin Konan Kouadio. Most serious candidacies were rejected because, according to the Constitutional Council, they failed to get enough sponsorship, ie. 1% of voters in half of the country’s regions.