Israel signs landmark agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain

The signing ceremony in the White House of the agreements to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will take place on Tuesday, a historic event that can be experienced live on France24.

After the announcement, the signing. On August 13, Israel and the Emirates announced that they had reached a landmark agreement, under the auspices of the United States, making the Gulf Oil Monarchy the third Arab country to recognize the Hebrew state, after Egypt and Jordan. . Bahrain decided last week to do the same. On Tuesday, September 15, the Emirates and Bahrain must therefore sign the standardization agreements with Israel during a ceremony in the White House.

“When I arrived, I was told it would be impossible,” US President Donald Trump welcomed on Tuesday morning, assuring that “many other” Arab countries, like the Palestinians, would follow suit. .

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday defended its decision to establish official relations with Israel. “I hope the agreement will ease tensions and promote dialogue” in the region, the minister said on Tuesday. UAE State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told a virtual press conference that the deal was “against no one”.

A handshake?

A historic US official said a historic handshake between Israeli leaders and UAE Foreign Ministers Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Bahrain Abdel Latif al-Zayani was not ruled out. that all participants have previously been tested for Covid-19.

The Emirates and Bahrain, Sunni monarchies, share with Israel an enemy against Shia Iran, Washington’s main enemy in the region.

At the same time, hundreds of protesters waving Palestinian flags in the occupied West Bank, Nablus and Hebron and the Gaza Strip protested against these agreements, which the Palestinians called “betrayal” of their cause.

With AFP and Reuters