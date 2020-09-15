League Cup – Haller double, Bournemouth eliminate Palace

The second round of the League Cup was very lively and Sébastien Haller (West Ham) stood out.

If the Coupe de la Ligue is no longer in France, it is still in play in England. And this Tuesday night, the first matches in the second round were questioned.

Among the most important results to remember, West Ham’s 3-0 victory against Charlton (League One) thanks to a stay from Sébastien Haller (22nd and 26th) and a goal from Felipe Anderson (80th).

For its part, Bournemouth relegated to the championship at the end of the 2019-2020 season and eliminated Crystal Palace (Premier League) after a crazy penalty construction: 11 to 10 and the goalkeeper for two teams failed with his attempt! And to think that it was 0-0 at the end of the regulation period.

We also note the victory for Newcastle over Blackburn, Championship club (1-0, goal from Ryan Fraser on 35th) and the success of Aston Villa on the ground for Burton, League One club (3-1) with a fantastic goal from Jack Grealish.

The second round matches were played on Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion – Harrogate Town

Leeds United – Hull City

Everton – Salford City

Ipswich Town – Fulham

Bristol City – Northampton Town

Southampton – Brentford

Draw for the third round of the league cup

Lincoln City – Liverpool

Bristol City / Northampton Town – Aston Villa

Morecambe – Newcastle Utd

Luton Town – Manchester Utd

Preston North End – Brighton / Portsmouth

Ipswich Town / Fulham – Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City – Bournemouth

West Ham Utd vs. Leeds Utd / Hull City

Millwall – Burnley / Sheffield Utd

Chelsea – Barnsley

Wolves / Stoke City – Gillingham

Leicester City – Arsenal

West Brom / Harrogate Town – Southampton / Brentford

Newport County – Watford

Fleetwood Town – Everton / Salford City

Leyton Orient – Tottenham