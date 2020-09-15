League Cup – Haller double, Bournemouth eliminate Palace

The second round of the League Cup was very lively and Sébastien Haller (West Ham) stood out.

If the Coupe de la Ligue is no longer in France, it is still in play in England. And this Tuesday night, the first matches in the second round were questioned.

Among the most important results to remember, West Ham’s 3-0 victory against Charlton (League One) thanks to a stay from Sébastien Haller (22nd and 26th) and a goal from Felipe Anderson (80th).

For its part, Bournemouth relegated to the championship at the end of the 2019-2020 season and eliminated Crystal Palace (Premier League) after a crazy penalty construction: 11 to 10 and the goalkeeper for two teams failed with his attempt! And to think that it was 0-0 at the end of the regulation period.

We also note the victory for Newcastle over Blackburn, Championship club (1-0, goal from Ryan Fraser on 35th) and the success of Aston Villa on the ground for Burton, League One club (3-1) with a fantastic goal from Jack Grealish.

The second round matches were played on Wednesday
West Bromwich Albion – Harrogate Town
Leeds United – Hull City
Everton – Salford City
Ipswich Town – Fulham
Bristol City – Northampton Town
Southampton – Brentford

Draw for the third round of the league cup
Lincoln City – Liverpool
Bristol City / Northampton Town – Aston Villa
Morecambe – Newcastle Utd
Luton Town – Manchester Utd
Preston North End – Brighton / Portsmouth
Ipswich Town / Fulham – Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City – Bournemouth
West Ham Utd vs. Leeds Utd / Hull City
Millwall – Burnley / Sheffield Utd
Chelsea – Barnsley
Wolves / Stoke City – Gillingham
Leicester City – Arsenal
West Brom / Harrogate Town – Southampton / Brentford
Newport County – Watford
Fleetwood Town – Everton / Salford City
Leyton Orient – Tottenham

