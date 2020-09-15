Montpellier-Lyon (2-1): a double from Savanier lowers the Olympics

In a late match on the first day, the Olympics lost 2-1 in Montpellier.

Savannier offers a double

Olympique Lyonnais lost for the first time this season in the late match on the first day against Montpellier.

Lyonnais had started the match well by getting Toko-Ekambi’s first chance from the third minute of play, but the shot from the Cameroon international hit the right post.

The opposing supporters loudly informed the referee that he was too lenient when he only showed Téji Savanier from Léo Dubois a yellow card after a mistimed challenge from behind 36 minutes into the game. Savannier did himself justice with a daring panenka (38th).

And as it was not enough for Lyonnai’s accidents, Houssem Aouar was sent off in the 43rd minute after a late tackle by Arnaud Souquet.

During the second period, 10 against 11, the Olympics could not contain the attacks from Montpellier and Savanier added a second goal just before the hour mark and took a nice strike from the center of Rist.

Hilton sent off, Depay the scorer

We thought the match had definitely been folded in favor of Montpellier, but in the 81st minute, Hilton (who just celebrated his 43rd birthday on September 13) cut Cherki in the box. Penalty plus red card after consultation with VAR. Making his way up the middle 55 minutes into the match, Memphis Depay almost managed to squeeze a goal past the visitors’ keeper, but the alert Aniol Bardolet blocked it to keep the score level.

At 10 against 10, Lyonnais rushed to the attack but could not pull out the equalizer.