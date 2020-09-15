Montpellier-Lyon – Rudi Garcia: “We did not play enough”

Rudi Garcia was not happy with his team’s performance after the 2-1 defeat in Montpellier.

In a late match on the first day, Lyon lost 2-1 to Montpellier and Rudi Garcia did not appreciate the performance of his players: “We did not play enough. We do a good 15 minutes where we hit the post. It’s a shame not to open the scoring against this type of team. Then we disappeared a bit and then there were these facts about the game that did not help us. “

Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian, for his part, was relieved after a difficult end to the match: “We had times when we were very good with the ball, times when we were less good. And then it felt tired during the second half. Lyon made changes and quality players came in and they gave us a little more problems. But everyone fought and toiled to keep a positive score. It’s good to win two games in a row. ”