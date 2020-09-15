OFFICIAL – Branislav Ivanovic at West Bromwich Albion

The player has been free from any contract since leaving Zenith Saint Petersburg this summer.

Branislav Ivanovic is back in the Premier League. The 36-year-old former Serbian defender from 2008 to 2017 has signed up for a season with the Baggies, promoted to the Premier League this season and will be number 20.

Ivanovic had been free from any contract since leaving Zénith Saint-Ptéersbourg at the end of July. With the Russian club, he especially won the championship in 2019 and 2020.

Welcome to West Bromwich Albion, Branislav Ivanović ✍️🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/kXDjQpbmdm – West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) September 15, 2020