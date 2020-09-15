PSG, Tuchel confirms Marquinhos as captain

At a press conference, the German technician confirmed that the Brazilian would be the number one captain in the PSG hierarchy.

Orphan of a captain Since the departure of Thiago Silva at the end of his contract at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain now know the new official holder of the captain’s bracelet. Logic wanted Marquinhos, the vice-captain last season, to occupy the captain’s bracelet when Thiago Silva was not present on the pitch, in order to regain that responsibility. Thomas Tuchel still had to want it.

Before the match against Metz in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, the German coach was present in front of the press and he took the opportunity to confirm Marquinhos in the performance of his duties as captain: “You know, it makes sense that Marqui is captain.” Absent against Olympique de Marseille and RC Lens due to a positive Covid-19 test, the Brazilian will most likely get his stool back to Metz.

Marquinhos: “An honor to be captain”





In the absence of the former AS Roma player, it was Presnel Kimpembe, the new vice-captain, who therefore wore the captain’s bracelet. The defender trained in Paris Saint-Germain is one of the oldest players in the workforce. Marquinhos has not yet had time to react to his appointment as captain, but a few weeks ago, the Brazilian made no secret that he would be proud to take on this responsibility.

“I want to end my career at PSG. It is not yet official, it has not been mentioned if I will be the club captain after Thiago Silva leaves. It is not something I am looking for. I think it must happen naturally. If I am the captain it would be an honor.But our captain is still Thiago Silva.I am the vice captain and I try to help as much as possible.When he has not been on the field, I took on this role in the best possible way, but nothing was formalized on this status after the departure of Thiago Silva “, Marquinhos told GloboEsporte in early August.

Arrived in 2013 from AS Roma at the age of 19, Marquinhos is already one of the most experienced players in the Paris locker room. The Brazilian international was especially able to grow together with Thiago Silva as a player and as a man. He embodies the present and the future of Paris Saint-Germain. As a reminder, Marquinhos is under contract until June 2024 and can therefore spend more than ten years in the capital club.