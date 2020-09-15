Rumor – Towards a Gareth Bale-Dele Alli trade?

According to The Telegraph, Spurs want to loan the Real Madrid striker in exchange for Dele Alli.

What happens if Gareth Bale returns to Tottenham? According to The Telegraph , the London club is actively working to get the Welshman back to London.

And according to information from the English media, Tottenham are considering lending the player by paying 50% of their salary. And to persuade Real Madrid to accept this offer, Tottenham suggest that Dele Alli do the opposite, again in the form of a paying loan and on condition that the Madrid club take on all compensation from the English international.

According to The Telegraph, this “exchange” is the only solution that will allow Spurs to recruit Gareth Bale because they do not have the opportunity to match the salary he receives at Real Madrid.

Bale’s agent confirms interest in Spurs

And in an interview with BBC Sport Wales, Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett confirms that tracking is ongoing: “Discussions are ongoing. This is the club he wants to join. Gareth has always loved Spurs”.