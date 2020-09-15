The Tour de France peloton is negative, Christian Prudhomme is back

At the end of the Covid-19 detection test on the second rest day of the Tour de France 2020, none of the drivers were declared positive on Tuesday. Race director Christian Prudhomme has permission to return to Grande Boucle after seven days of isolation after a positive test

The entire Tour de France peloton had to travel on Tuesday 15 September to the 16th stage, the first in the Alps, after negative results in tests for the detection of Covid-19. None of the runners tested positive for the various Covid tests that have been undergone for three weeks.

Following the health protocol validated by the French authorities, the runners were checked twice before the Grand Départ in Nice, then again on each of the two rest days, the second time, Monday, in the Isère department.

Return of Christian Prudhomme

“This means that the measures taken are effective,” said tour director Christian Prudhomme at the start of the 16th stage of La Tour-du-Pin (Isère).

The latter, who had tested positive at the beginning of last week, resumed his place after isolating himself for seven days and underwent a new test, this time negative.

Christian Prudhomme has also tested negative for coronavirus. After a week of isolation, he finds his place for the third week by the director of the Tour de France, which has so far been occupied by François Lemarchand. # TDF2020 – Gruppetto (@LeGruppetto) September 15, 2020

“We are facing a disease that killed 30,000 people in the spring,” the Tour director recalled. “The measures that need to be taken have been taken. Sometimes people complain that some people could not stay in such passports, but it was absolutely necessary for the organization of the Tour de France.”

“We have the right end”

“Everyone says that the pandemic will last: that we continue to live is important, Christian Prudhomme continued. When people respect the rules, pay attention, it goes well.”

“I do not intend to talk to you, but admitted the tour director. It is the only time since 2004, when I joined the organization of the Tour de France, that I can not wait to be at the end. There we are on the right track.”

The inspections focused on the entire “competition bubble” that brings together the runners, the management of their team and some officials, ie about 650 to 700 people.

The greater number of tests performed (785 in connection with the second day of rest) can be explained by checks performed on persons not included in the “race bubble”.

On the first day of rest, four people from the management of four different teams (AG2R La Mondiale, Cofidis, Ineos, Mitchelton) had a positive result and had to leave.

