Boris Johnson says he is convinced to reach an agreement after Brexit with the EU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson assured on Wednesday that he was “hopeful” of reaching a post-Brexit agreement with the European Union, when negotiations stalled.

“This is not what this country wants,” the Conservative leader said of a potentially devastating “No deal” for the economy. “And that is not what our friends and partners in the EU want from us. That is why I am optimistic that this will not be the result. [des négociations]”, he continued, questioned by the Contact Committee, which brings together the chairmen of the various parliamentary committees.

We want a good future relationship and a free trade agreement with the EU – but we will not get there if they try to divide us. We must protect the sovereignty and integrity of our United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/N3wNh4ROvV – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 14, 2020

However, Boris Johnson refused to waive the fact that the bill partially reverses certain commitments made in the agreement on Britain’s withdrawal from the EU at the end of January.

This text, which by the government’s own recognition violates international law, crossed a first hurdle in the British Parliament on Monday, despite the fact that part of the Conservative camp was thrown out and approved with 340 votes in favor and 263 against. However, the rest of the parliamentary development of this single market bill promises to be more uncertain.

Threatening legal action, Europeans have given London until the end of the month to withdraw the controversial provisions, which call into question the customs rules for Northern Ireland intended, in particular to avoid the re-establishment of a physical border between Ireland, a member of the EU and the British province.

“Blockade”

“I prefer to have protection that guarantees the integrity of this country and protects against a potential crime in the UK,” he insisted. He said Europeans had “obviously failed” to guarantee the absence of a “blockade” in trade between Northern Ireland and Britain in the event of a “No deal” at the end of a transitional period. ends at the end of 2020.

In this context, Europeans and Britons are still trying to negotiate an agreement on their future trade relationship. But recent discussions have not resulted in a major breakthrough.

The two parties confirmed that an agreement would be reached in October to avoid a “No deal” that would result in 1your January through tariffs between the United Kingdom and the European bloc and risks exacerbating the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

With AFP