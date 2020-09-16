Col de la Madeleine, Col de la Loze … follow the 17th stage of the Tour de France

Primoz Roglic, wearing the yellow jersey, and all riders in the Tour de France launched his attack, on Wednesday in Grenoble, from the 17th stage against the frightening Loze pass, an unsurpassed climb and summit for this Grande Boucle.

The Tour de France reaches its highest point on Wednesday, September 16, at an altitude of 2304 meters, at the end of the 17th stage of 170 kilometers, starting from Grenoble.

While the winner of the 2019 edition, the Colombian EganBernal has retired, the yellow jersey is still on the shoulders of the Slovenian Primoz Roglic. The favorites have a time for an explanation never seen in the Loze pass: a final climb of 21.5 km at 7.8% on average.