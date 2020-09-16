Elizabeth II will no longer be the queen of Barbados

Barbados, a Caribbean microstat, will free itself from submission to the British crown and become a republic by the end of November 2021, so Queen Elizabeth II will lose her sovereignty over one of the last kingdoms of the Commonwealth. .

“Having gained its independence more than half a century ago, our country can not doubt its ability to manage itself,” said SandraMason, who spoke on Tuesday, September 15 in the capital, Bridgetown. he has now come to make a real devotion to our colonial past. The Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state, “continued the official representative of the Queen of England.

Full sovereignty

Sandra Mason was a sign of Britain’s deep imprint in Barbados and only read “Speech from the Throne” by Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley. Just as the Queen does in Westminster, by revealing the government’s program, in a lavish, highly codified ceremony, rooted in a hundred-year-old tradition.

Elizabeth II will therefore lose its sovereignty over one of the last kingdoms of the Commonwealth. Asked in London about the subject, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said the decision fell “to the authorities and the people of Barbados”.

This tourist gem from the Lesser Antilles is especially popular with the Anglo-Saxon community. Covers only 430 km² and had 287,000 inhabitants in 2019 according to the World Bank.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the island was visited by heavenly beaches and crystal clear waters each year by more than 1 million tourists. The separation of the British crown will mark “the highest affirmation of confidence in who we are and in what we can,” the governor of the island state assured. “Barbados will take the next logical step towards full sovereignty and become a republic by the day of 55e the anniversary of our independence on November 30, 2021, ”she explained.

Rihanna Island

The easternmost island in the Caribbean, 300 km from Venezuela, Barbados is the birthplace of world superstar Rihanna. The singer, probably one of the only people on earth who is better known than her country, has also been officially appointed the island’s ambassador, responsible for promoting tourism, education and investment.

A number of countries have since their independence chosen to withdraw the head of state’s position from the Queen of England, the most recent being Mauritius, which in 1992 became a republic. Following the example of Ghana (1960), South Africa (1960) or Gambia (1970), in other countries such as Australia, the issue was put to a referendum and rejected.

Ultimately, Elizabeth II remains head of state, in addition to the United Kingdom, for the following fifteen nations: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

With AFP