Europe is entering a crucial phase of pandemic, according to the WHO

The WHO warned on Tuesday that the start of the school year and the arrival of autumn, which is pushing residents towards interior spaces, called for compromises to limit the spread of coronavirus, which has already killed nearly 930,000 people worldwide.

Europe is entering a crucial moment in the fight against Covid-19 with the start of the school year and the arrival of autumn, warned the World Health Organization (WHO).

It is time to stop “chasing chimeras” and make tough decisions to protect the most vulnerable and keep young people in school, even if it means accepting inevitable sacrifices, said ‘WHO’s head of emergency Michael Ryan. “Europe is entering a season where people are beginning to return to indoor spaces. The pressure for infection will increase,” Michael Ryan said during a virtual press conference.

Compromises must be made to keep both the younger and the older in social life, he said. “The only way is for adults to keep enough distance to promote a reduction in infection.” “Which is more important: our children returning to lessons or opening nightclubs and bars?” He said.

Failure around masks in Greece

According to the WHO, people under 20 represent less than 10% of cases and less than 0.2% of deaths. Schools should only be closed “as a last resort” in areas with very high levels of coronavirus transmission, said the organization’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In Greece, the authorities are facing a resounding failure: hundreds of thousands of masks were distributed to all schools in the country at the beginning of the school year … but most were far too large to be worn. On Monday, when the masks were delivered for the first day of school, students flooded social networks with photos showing faces completely covered by these “parachute masks”.

The new coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 929,391 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak in late December. The United States is the country most affected by the pandemic, with nearly 196,000 deaths ahead of Brazil, which regrets more than 133,000 deaths. India broke 5 million goals on Wednesday, which ranks it just behind the United States, which has 6.59 million.

The consequences are dire for the world economy, and in particular for the tourism sector, which lost $ 460 billion in the first half of the year, announced on Tuesday the World Tourism Organization, which predicts a 70% decline in demand by 2020.

A summit on the pandemic, with physical presence, is planned in New York during “the first week of November” by the UN General Assembly, the new president of this body, Volkan Bozkir, announced on Tuesday. According to diplomats, however, several countries have recently opposed this deadline and believe that such a collection would take place prematurely while the world, and especially the United States, continues to fight against the spread of the disease without taking anything. Verify.

Political pressure in the United States

In the United States, scientific experts have condemned the “unsurpassed” pressure exerted by President Donald Trump, in the midst of his re-election campaign, on major US public health institutions.

For several months now, incidents have been increasing within the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the federal front-line agency for responding to the Covid pandemic. 19, two organizations that Donald Trump’s lieutenants see as opposition to the president’s desire to revive the economy.

Elderly researchers at the CDC, who inform the press regularly, have come to their senses after sounding the alarm about the coronavirus. The CDC guidelines were changed this summer, apparently under pressure from the White House, to no longer recommend testing asymptomatic people and to encourage schools to reopen, as Donald Trump demanded.

The latter said on Tuesday that a vaccine against Covid-19 could be available within a month – an acceleration of his already optimistic predictions – but he added that the pandemic could also disappear on its own. “We are very close to a vaccine,” he said in a City Hall poll with Pennsylvania voters, broadcast on ABC News. “We are a few weeks away from having what you know – it could be three weeks, four weeks,” he announced.

