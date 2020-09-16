Execution of a young wrestler in Iran: the international community upset

Iranian authorities have announced that they have executed a young wrestler, Navid Afkari, in the Abel-Abad prison in Shiraz. He was arrested and charged with the murder of an official during protests against the government in 2018, but the significant international and national mobilization was not enough to save him. Navid Afkari had never stopped declaring his innocence.

We also return to the signing of agreements for the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. We will return behind the scenes of the negotiations, as well as the issues for the various parties.

Finally, societal violence worries the authorities, who are becoming increasingly powerless in the face of armed militias. Report by our correspondents, Lucile Wassermann and Jack Hewson.