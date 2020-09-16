in Nouakchott, three full days without tap water in the heat wave

All residents in the capital’s nine municipalities woke up on Tuesday 8 September with a total of tap water. The local authorities did not warn us. We never thought the break would last that long. In a scorching heat [il faisait jusqu’a 34 degrés à Nouakchott entre le 8 et le 10 septembre, NDLR]we had to fetch water everywhere. We especially went to the residents who had water tanks in their homes. The price of a box of 12 bottles of water has soared from 900 to 1300 Ouguiya [soit de 2,13 euros à 3,08 euros] during these three days. We are not used to this type of event here. Tap water is generally found in the capital.

Mouley Massoud lives in the city of Arafat, in the southern suburbs of Nouakchott. According to him, no one expected the break to last for three days.

On social networks, several residents wanted to warn the authorities with pictures of their suffering.





” Pictures of the neighborhoods Laakila, Lemghiti, Bouamatou, Tarhil Doubai, Essonna, we are looking for water for these neighborhoods whose residents can not afford a bottle of water ”, launches this internet user asking for help to the poor neighborhoods of the capital.





“There are children competing to catch top skills and the first rankings, but in this picture the children are competing to get a drop of water, people are thirsty, Mr. President,” this internet user commented on this photo posted on Facebook on September 11th. .

“Do you now realize the role of the charity? Do you realize the importance of campaigns to distribute drinking water in the capital? May God help our brothers in the small villages, who are suffering enormously”, writes this Internet user in this September 11 publication in tribute to the civilian society’s efforts during this prolonged water disruption.

The water finally returned gradually in some municipalities in the capital from Thursday, September 10 at 4 p.m.

What is the origin of the watercourse?