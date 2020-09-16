in Nouakchott, three full days without tap water in the heat wave

All residents in the capital’s nine municipalities woke up on Tuesday 8 September with a total of tap water. The local authorities did not warn us. We never thought the break would last that long. In a scorching heat [il faisait jusqu’a 34 degrés à Nouakchott entre le 8 et le 10 septembre, NDLR]we had to fetch water everywhere. We especially went to the residents who had water tanks in their homes. The price of a box of 12 bottles of water has soared from 900 to 1300 Ouguiya [soit de 2,13 euros à 3,08 euros] during these three days. We are not used to this type of event here. Tap water is generally found in the capital.
On social networks, several residents wanted to warn the authorities with pictures of their suffering.
” Pictures of the neighborhoods Laakila, Lemghiti, Bouamatou, Tarhil Doubai, Essonna, we are looking for water for these neighborhoods whose residents can not afford a bottle of water ”, launches this internet user asking for help to the poor neighborhoods of the capital.
“Do you now realize the role of the charity? Do you realize the importance of campaigns to distribute drinking water in the capital? May God help our brothers in the small villages, who are suffering enormously”, writes this Internet user in this September 11 publication in tribute to the civilian society’s efforts during this prolonged water disruption.
The water finally returned gradually in some municipalities in the capital from Thursday, September 10 at 4 p.m.
What is the origin of the watercourse?
Acting Minister of Hydraulics and Sanitation Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Salah said during a press conferenceon September 11, 2020, that the power outage was due to a fault in the electrical cable to the station that supplies drinking water to the city of Nouakchott, in a race of floods which affected the country, as well as others in West Africa, in early September. deniedby the OMVS (Senegal River Development Organization), which denied the existence of a power outage in the water supply network to Mauritania. This disagreement would reflect, according to the website independent Mauritanian information CREDIM, the existence of a conflict of interest between the ministry and the National Water Company over a project of EUR 200 million received from the Arab Economic and Social Development Fund (fading) to secure drinking water supplies in the cities of Nouakchott and Nouadhibbou. According to the Mauritanian news site lauthentic.info, it would be the consequences of the decision taken by Naha Mint Mouknass, the former Minister of Hydraulics, who entrusted this project to his Cabinet, instead of the SNDE.
Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazaouani, for his part, published one tweetto express “their remorse” over this event “beyond our control” and thank the residents of the capital for their “understanding”.
No investigation has been launched to verify the actual causes of this watercourse.
Article written by Omar Tiss.