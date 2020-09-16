League Cup: Leeds are eliminated in the second round with a D3

Marcelo Bielsa’s team was eliminated at home by League One resident Hull City.
Another Premier League club was eliminated tonight: Southampton by Brentford (Championships) with the score 2 goals to 0.
For his part, Everton did a short job with Salford (League Two) by winning 3-0 with in particular a double from Moise Kean. For this meeting, Carlo Ancelotti had left his flagship recruitment of the transfer window, James Rodriguez, at rest.
Finally, West Bromwich beat Albion Harrogate (League Two) 4-0 and Fulham and eliminated Ipswich (League One) one goal to zero.
FULL TIME!
Here are the end results when tonight’s action ends. #EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/LXBPl3A9kV
– Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) September 16, 2020
The last three matches in the second round will be played on Thursday:
Burnley – Sheffield United; Wolves – Stoke City and Brighton – Portsmouth.
Draw for the third round of the league cup
Lincoln City – Liverpool
Bristol City – Aston Villa
Morecambe – Newcastle Utd
Luton Town – Manchester Utd
Preston North End – Brighton / Portsmouth
Fulham – Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City – Bournemouth
West Ham Utd – Hull City
Millwall – Burnley / Sheffield Utd
Chelsea – Barnsley
Wolves / Stoke City – Gillingham
Leicester City – Arsenal
West Bromwich Albio – Brentford
Newport County – Watford
Fleetwood Town – Everton
Leyton Orient – Tottenham