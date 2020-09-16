League Cup: Leeds are eliminated in the second round with a D3

Marcelo Bielsa’s team was eliminated at home by League One resident Hull City.

The second round of the League Cup started on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday. Among the most important posters, Leeds met United Hull City (League one) on Elland Road. Led 1-0, Bielsa’s men equalized in the 93rd minute before losing on penalties (9-8).

Another Premier League club was eliminated tonight: Southampton by Brentford (Championships) with the score 2 goals to 0.

For his part, Everton did a short job with Salford (League Two) by winning 3-0 with in particular a double from Moise Kean. For this meeting, Carlo Ancelotti had left his flagship recruitment of the transfer window, James Rodriguez, at rest.

Finally, West Bromwich beat Albion Harrogate (League Two) 4-0 and Fulham and eliminated Ipswich (League One) one goal to zero.

The last three matches in the second round will be played on Thursday:
Burnley – Sheffield United; Wolves – Stoke City and Brighton – Portsmouth.

Draw for the third round of the league cup
Lincoln City – Liverpool
Bristol City – Aston Villa
Morecambe – Newcastle Utd
Luton Town – Manchester Utd
Preston North End – Brighton / Portsmouth
Fulham – Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City – Bournemouth
West Ham Utd – Hull City
Millwall – Burnley / Sheffield Utd
Chelsea – Barnsley
Wolves / Stoke City – Gillingham
Leicester City – Arsenal
West Bromwich Albio – Brentford
Newport County – Watford
Fleetwood Town – Everton
Leyton Orient – Tottenham

