Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj has announced his intention to step down at the end of October

In a televised speech on Wednesday, Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj announced his intention to step down at the end of October.

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj on Wednesday (September 16) announced in a televised address that he was willing to resign at the end of October.

Fayez al Sarraj leads the Libyan government for national agreement (GEN), which is based in Tripoli and whose legitimacy is recognized by the international community, but questioned by Marshal Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA), which has been trying to take Tripoli since the spring of 2019.

With Reuters