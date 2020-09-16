Mali: the junta says the country is threatened by a “total embargo” from ECOWAS

Mali faces a “total embargo” from ECOWAS if the military in power does not quickly appoint a civilian president and prime minister, a junta spokesman said. The analysis of Baba Ahmed, a journalist in Bamako in this issue.

Also in the summary, the former head of world athletics, Lamine Diack, was sentenced on Wednesday in Paris to four years in prison, two of whom are closed, for his involvement in a corruption network to hide doping cases in Russia. . Reactions in Senegal with our correspondent Elimane Ndao.

In Gabon, the mayor of Libreville, the capital, is imprisoned, especially accused of corruption and embezzlement of public funds. Léandre Nzué, 63 years old and mayor since February 2019, “was placed under a warrant on Tuesday night after being charged by an investigating judge in eleven counts”, including “criminal association, embezzlement of public funds, money laundering, extortion, embezzlement, passive corruption and blackmail “.

South Africa’s borders will be resumed on October 1, with restrictions on “certain countries” whose share of coronavirus infection remains “high”, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday night.

Finally, in the Moroccan village of Diabat, near Essaouira on the Atlantic coast, some residents claim that Jimi Hendrix came to visit the site in 1969. Hotels and restaurants bear his name. But did he really go there or is it a stubborn myth? …