Mercato – Bayern Munich annoyed by Hoeness’ exit at Alaba

The Munich club has been irritated internally by Uli Hoeness’ resignation while negotiations on an extension of the defender are ongoing.

The 28-year-old – who is considered one of Bayern’s most important players – has not yet reached a new agreement with the Bavarian giants as his current contract expires in June 2021.

Alaba played a key role in helping Hansi Flick’s side seal the hat-trick last season and the Champions League winners understandably look to keep their versatile defender in the long run.

The left-back, relocated to the defense’s shoulder, is an integral part of Flick’s plans for the new Bundesliga campaign that opens on Friday and a departure to FC Barcelona or Manchester City will be ruled out.

But the press release from Uli Hoeness, who criticized Alaba’s agent, the famous Pini Zahavi, angered the player but also the Munich management, who are already struggling to complete the discussions with the Austrian.

Hoeness told Sport1: “He has a greedy piranha as an agent. He [le père d’Alaba, George] allows himself to be greatly influenced by him. It really is a matter of money. He is already at the best club in the world. Where else would he go? “

“We’ve had coffee several times in the last few weeks, but because of Zahavi, there have been no results yet.”

And sources revealed for Goal that Bayern officials were shocked by Hoeness’s views and were particularly angry at his comments regarding Alaba’s father, with whom there has always been a very positive relationship.

The club hierarchy, led by CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, is now trying to find out things with the Alaba camp as they try to reach a positive conclusion about the ongoing contract negotiations. .