Mercato – PSG women: Karina Saevik moved to Wolfsburg

Norwegian striker Karina Saevik (24) leaves PSG. She moved to the German club Wolfsburg.
Arriving at Paris Saint-Germain last year, Norwegian international striker Karina Saevik (16 caps, 2 goals) left the club Ile-de-France to join VfL Wolfsburg, as part of a final transfer.
24 years old, Karina Saevik will have played 17 matches and scored 3 goals in the Paris jersey. In Germany, she finds former PSG goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek who joined Wolfsburg’s wolves at the end of the season.
The Norwegian striker Karina Sævik joins @VfLWob_Women as part of a final transfer.
The club wishes Karina the best in the challenges that now await her in Germany ✊ pic.twitter.com/NWMEEeCgT9
– PSG Women (@PSG_Feminines) September 16, 2020