Mercato – PSG women: Karina Saevik moved to Wolfsburg

Norwegian striker Karina Saevik (24) leaves PSG. She moved to the German club Wolfsburg.

Arriving at Paris Saint-Germain last year, Norwegian international striker Karina Saevik (16 caps, 2 goals) left the club Ile-de-France to join VfL Wolfsburg, as part of a final transfer.

24 years old, Karina Saevik will have played 17 matches and scored 3 goals in the Paris jersey. In Germany, she finds former PSG goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek who joined Wolfsburg’s wolves at the end of the season.