Neymar suspended two matches, League opens an investigation into allegations of racism

Three days after the events that punctured the meeting between PSG and OM, the sanctions were dropped on Wednesday 16 September. The Professional Football League (LFP) decided to launch an investigation into the racist comments allegedly made by Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez against PSG striker Neymar, who was suspended for two regular matches, plus one suspended, for taking part in a match at the end. of the match.

According to the Brazilian star, who was ruled out at the end of the match that OM won at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, his opponent Alvaro Gonzalez would have called him “monkey”. On Monday, PSG gave him their support and asked the Professional Football League to “shed light on these facts”.

As for the allegations of racism, “security is not enough to call players,” said the chairman of the disciplinary committee, Sébastien Deneux, adding that the investigation would consist of a more in-depth analysis of the images of the exchange between Spanish and Brazilian. The aim will be to establish “what was actually said, what was actually heard”, the official continued, insisting that his committee only state “about objective, concrete elements”.

Asked if this investigation would also apply to homophobic comments that Neymar was likely to have made, Sébastien Deneux replied: “Tonight we seized any racist comments from Alvaro. We must speak with greater caution. The investigation will reveal if there are other facts that could lead to disciplinary action. “

Five red cards

In addition, the Parisian Angel di Maria was called to the next meeting of the disciplinary committee on September 23 for the spit he would have sent in the direction of Alvaro during this stormy match that ended in the first victory. at nine years of OM on its rival (1-0). The meeting, electrically, ended with the beginning of a general battle that ended with three exclusions on the Paris side (Neymar, Paredes, Kurzawa) and two on the Marseille side (Benedetto, Amavi).

Among the players who took part in the match, Paris defender Layvin Kurzawa received the longest suspension with six matches for his kick to Marseilla’s Jordan Amavi, who will be off the field for three matches. Leandro Paredes and his Argentine compatriots from OM Dario Benedetto were suspended for three matches, of which two were suspended and one was suspended.

With AFP