No new government in Lebanon after the deadline for Paris

While the 15-day deadline announced by Emmanuel Macron on September 1 to form a new government in Lebanon has expired, Prime Minister MoustaphaAdib will meet with Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday. In the event of a persistent blocking of the financial portfolio, it could recall itself and throw the country in Cedar a little more into uncertainty.

Negotiations on the formation of a new Lebanese government were announced on Wednesday, September 16, with the result of a planned interview between Prime Minister Moustapha Adib and President Michel Aoun.

When he visited Lebanon on September 1, French President Emmanuel Macron had stated that he had received consent from the various political camps to form a government within a period of fifteen days, in a country shaken by the double explosion in Beirut, which occurred on 4 August.

Despite the party’s promises, accustomed to endless negotiations to form a government, no progress has been made this week, as France reiterated its call for “rapid formation of a missionary government capable of carrying out the reforms. Indispensable for the country’s recovery”.

The Shiite tandem is blocking the process

In an article published on Wednesday, the Francophone daily L’Orient-Le Jour believes that “the face of the new government should finally be known, if it is not announced, the only alternative to this announcement is the challenge of the appointed Prime Minister.” An alternative that sounds like a failure for French mediation.

According to local media, the formation of the cabinet would trip over the distribution of the financial portfolio, the Shiite tandem made up of Hezbollah and its allied Amal party claiming “a Shiite personality” for this important post attributed to him since 2014 and a right to review the appointment. by ministers from their community.

For its part, however, the Sunni prime minister, according to some local sources, is determined to question the historic division of ministerial portfolios on a denominational basis, while Hezbollah, Amal and the Free Patriotic Current (CPL), the formation of President Aoun, hold the majority in parliament.

The Élysée tries to remove the obstacle

“Paris on trial: consensus or political explosion”, headlines the daily Al-Akhbar, pro-Hezbollah on Monday, indicating that “the Shiite tandem” Amal-Hezbollah “will not accept a government of fait accompli”.

Emmanuel Macron, heavily invested in Lebanon since the August 4 explosion, spoke by telephone on Saturday with the president of the Lebanese parliament and the leader of the Amal Nabih Berri party to try to remove obstacles to the financial portfolio.

Nabih Berri said that his party did not agree with the Prime Minister’s method of constituting the government and did not want to be part of it under these circumstances, but said he was always ready to work together to restore stability in the country.

According to several Lebanese media, the decision taken last week by the US government to sanction Hezbollah’s allies, which Washington considers a “terrorist” organization, has made the Shiite tandem less conciliatory during negotiations aimed at forming a government.

International aid of several billion dollars has been promised to Cedar country in 2018, but these funds remain blocked pending a credible structural reform plan.

A “road map” set by France includes a series of measures aimed at combating endemic corruption in the country and restoring Lebanon’s economic situation, which in particular involves a restructuring of the financial sector, while the pound rate rises. free fall, which throws many Lebanese below the poverty line.

With AFP and Reuters