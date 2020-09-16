OL, Juninho has no offers for Depay and Aouar

Lyssen’s sports director assured that he had not received anything for his two flagship players and a hit with the arbitration against Montpellier.

Montpellier-Lyon (2-1): a double from Savanier lowers the Olympics

Olympique Lyonnais fell in Montpellier. Téji Savanier shook the Olympic net twice and gave MHSC a prestigious victory. For this meeting, Rudi Garcia had decided, at kickoff, to do without Memphis Depay, insisted on leaving FC Barcelona. After the meeting, at the microphone in Téléfoot, Juninho spoke about the transfer window and made sure that he had not received any offers for his stars and that this is not the reason why Memphis Depay was not the title this Tuesday night.

“The players know it works like this at the beginning of the season and in January. We are professionals. We got nothing for Houssem and Memphis. It’s Rudi’s choice today. We played last Friday, we play next Friday. I do not think we lost because he did a tour.The market is open.There is nothing for our players.We want to keep our group, there may be arrivals too, we discuss it“, previously explained number 8 by Gones.

“Aouar only deserved a yellow”





“We did not receive a proposal for Memphis, Houssem or Moussa Dembélé. We did not receive anything from Barça. Not even a call to ask for the price of Memphis (Depay). What I understood is that if he stays he will be happy to help us. a good season The players we have been suggested for have already left“, added the Brazilian sports director for Olympique Lyonnais.

Juninho was a hit with the referee against Montpellier: “We knew before the match that you always need a referee who has courage and experience here. Without respecting Montpellier, who showed his usual aggression. The penalty is debated, but giving such a red card is the end of football. It only deserved a yellow. If we play at 11 o’clock, even during the first half, we still had possession and some chances “.

“Here, it’s so, it swings forward, there is not much football. The two strikers never get tired, it prevents you from taking the ball out quietly. Rudis (Garcia) chat said just that:” Attention! here it is always a red card. There is always pressure. “Unfortunately it’s football. For me it’s more remorse because the referee decided and prevented us from playing with red“, concluded the Brazilian.