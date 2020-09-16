PSG-Metz (1-0): At 9 vs. 11, Draxler delivers PSG

In the late match on the first day, PSG beat FC Metz 1-0 by playing 9 against 11.

Finally ! PSG has its first victory of the season and what a victory. PSG won after extra time thanks to a goal from Julian Draxler (90 + 3rd). And to say that PSG then played nine against eleven!

Diallo really should have scored when he was chosen by fate to confront a wide open goal following a great play by Niane after a corner. And in the 86th minute Juan Bernat was injured in the 86th minute and left his partners to nine, Thomas Tuchel had already made all his changes.

If PSG suffered against FC Metz, it is mainly because PSG has long stumbled against an excellent Alexandre Oukidja. Goalkeeper Metz has really intervened brilliantly on several occasions to defeat PSG: Sarabia (13th), Gueye (37th), Draxler (40th), Icardi (77th), Di Maria (79th).