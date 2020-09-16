PSG-Metz – Vincent Hognon: “If we lose today it is our fault”

The beat of a PSG reduced to 9, Vincent Hognon, Metz coach was very disappointed.

FC Metz lost 1-0 at the Parc des Princes against PSG which, however, was reduced to nine.

With three defeats in three days and zero goals scored since the championship started, it was a very disappointed Vincent Hognon who presented himself at the press conference: “We tried. We had ambitions at our level. I remind you that we started with two strikers and a number ten. Few teams will do that. Of course I would have liked us to look for them a little more to make a difference. But we saw that even at nine o’clock they could score. There is a lot of disappointment in the locker room, because the players have seen that they have not gone far. (…) If we lose today, it is our fault. is forbidden and when we do not score a goal we can not win. It was Paris opposite, but I think we still had many situations. Unfortunately we do not score. We have zero points and zero goals. We still have action to take and to take quickly. “